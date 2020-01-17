“It’s a snappy look,” explained Peter Philips, the creative and image director of Christian Dior makeup, backstage before the Dior Men’s fall 2020 runway display for which he affixed snaps near models’ eyes.

The season’s fashion collection was inspired by Judy Blame, the late British stylist, jeweler and art director.

“Judy took random things that are not glorious and glorified them, and made them into accessories,” said Philips, who took a cue from him, too.

Dior Men artistic director Kim Jones showed Philips a photograph of Blame, who sported a zipper in his hair, as inspiration. Philips opted for the snaps as a highlight on the inner corner of some models’ peepers, and underneath others.’

Their skin was left natural-looking using Dior Face and Body Foundation and Dior Forever Skin Correct.