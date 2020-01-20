FACE FORWARD: Models’ faces were used like canvases at some of the recent men’s fall 2020 shows in Paris. At Dior Men, for instance, snaps were affixed around peepers. Horn-like protrusions jutted from faces at Walter Van Beirendonck, and a jagged line was drawn on at Sean Suen. Over at Louis Vuitton, the look was natural, save for amorphic pieces of metallic sheaths making models appear otherworldly.

