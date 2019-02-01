SHAKE IT UP: The British Fashion Council is allowing consumers access to London Fashion Week with the debut of a two-day consumer event from Feb. 16 to 17 dubbed London Fashion Week: Insiders. The event will run alongside the main shows, which take place from Feb.15 to 19.

London Fashion Week: Insiders will include industry talks, customer experiences and see-now-buy-now catwalk shows. The industry talks will shine a spotlight on sustainability and “mindful” consumer behavior presented by BBC Earth and Mother of Pearl’s creative director Amy Powney on Feb. 16.The talks will be filmed and published across BBC and BFC social media channels.

On Feb.17, Fyodor Golan and Osman Yousefzada will present their runway shows along with two other designers, who have yet to be announced. To mark the new event, the BFC has tapped Richard Quinn, winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British design 2018, to design a limited edition tote bag.

Tickets to for access to London Fashion Week: Insiders retail at 135 pounds and 245 pounds for VIP access which includes priority seating, lounge access and the Richard Quinn tote bag filled with fashion and beauty products.