LONDON — The British Fashion Council wrapped three days of men’s fashion shows revealing the relaunch of the 2019 BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund.

The initiative will also be supported by JD.com. It will offer the winning designer a cash prize of 150,000 pounds and a year of mentoring.

“The prize will help the [winning designer] make significant changes within their business and grow their profile further on an international stage,” said British GQ editor in chief and BFC chair of men’s wear Dylan Jones.

He cohosted a party at Annabel’s on Monday night alongside BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush and Craig Green — a previous recipient of the fund — to mark the launch of the initiative. Applications open today.

Rush also highlighted the contributions of Xia Ding, who is president of JD.com. The Chinese online giant is taking part in a two-year sponsorship deal with the BFC that was signed last September. The aim is to help British talent engage with the Chinese market and to encourage Chinese consumer interest in London names.

“As China’s largest retailer, we are thrilled to be part of this initiative, which combines fashion and e-commerce to introduce talented international designers to China’s discerning consumers,” said Ding, JD.com’s president.