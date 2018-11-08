YOUNG AND RESTLESS: The Fashion Awards in London aren’t only for industry veterans: This year, a category will debut called New Wave: Creatives, which will highlight 100 young, international talents. On Thursday at an event in New York, the British Fashion Council unveiled 20 of the 100 names.

The 20 names include U.S. talents Kaia Gerber, Hari Nef, Lil Miquela, Luka Sabbat, Brianna Capozzi and Ethan James Green.

Last month, the first crop of 20 names was revealed in Shanghai. Chinese trailblazers on that list include influencer Mr. Bags and Anny Fan, photographers Leslie Zhang and Ziqian Wang and models Jing Wen and Ting Chen.

Ahead of The Fashion Awards, which will take place on Dec. 10 at Royal Albert Hall in London, the remaining 60 names in the New Wave: Creatives category will be unveiled. The awards are held in partnership with Swarovski and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and cohosted by Alek Wek.