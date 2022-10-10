The BFI London Film Festival had no shortage of standout fashion looks.

The 66th edition of the annual film festival brought together many of today’s big celebrities to celebrate their upcoming film projects, such as Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and many more.

Chalamet continued his streak of standout suits at the premiere of his upcoming hybrid thriller and romance film “Bones and All,” where he wore an all-white, asymmetric suit from Alexander McQueen. His costar Taylor Russell also made an impression on the red carpet, wearing a couture look from Schiaparelli.

Lawrence made a rare red carpet appearance for her new film, “Causeway,” where she looked to a pearl-embellished gown from Italian label Del Core.

Here, WWD looks at some of the standout fashion moments from the BFI London Film Festival. Read on for more.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Christopher Kane

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “Bardo” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Getty Images for BFI

Turner-Smith has long made an impression on the red carpet for her standout looks. Her most recent memorable fashion moment was this cutout and chain-embellished dress from Christopher Kane’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection for the premiere of “Bardo.”

Jennifer Lawrence in Del Core

Jennifer Lawrence at the “Causeway” premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Lawrence made a rare red carpet appearance at the BFI London Film Festival to promote her film “Causeway.” The Oscar-winning actress — who usually wears Dior on the red carpet— changed things up for the premiere by wearing a pearl-embellished gown from Italian label Del Core’s spring 2022 rtw collection.

Timothée Chalamet in Alexander McQueen

Timothée Chalamet at the “Bones and All” premiere during the BFI Film Festival.

Chalamet continued his streak of standout suits at the film festival for the premiere of “Bones and All” where he wore an all-white suit with an asymmetric collared jacket, fitted trousers and Chelsea boots from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 rtw collection.

Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli

Taylor Russell attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Russell continued her affinity for couture pieces at the “Bones and All” premiere where she walked the red carpet wearing a cropped black jacket with pointed shoulders over a satin corset top paired with a silk crepe skirt from Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Florence Pugh at “The Wonder” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Pugh attended the premiere of her new film “The Wonder” at the festival looking to her go-to design house, Valentino. The actress wore a coral-hued, feather-embellished gown from the Valentino fall 2022 couture collection.

Michelle Monaghan in Alessandra Rich

Michelle Monaghan at the “Nanny” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Monaghan walked the red carpet for her new film “Nanny” at the festival wearing a black dress with puff shoulders and a thigh-high slit from the Alessandra Rich fall 2022 rtw collection.

Tilda Swinton in Bella Freud

Tilda Swinton at “The Eternal Daughter” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Getty Images for BFI

Swinton walked the red carpet at the BFI Film Festival for the premiere of “The Eternal Daughter” wearing a casual, light blue suit from Bella Freud. She wore the suit over a white striped dress shirt and a slim black tie.

Lashana Lynch in Ashish

Lashana Lynch at the premiere of “Matilda the Musical” during the BFI London Film Festival.

For the premiere of “Matilda the Musical” during the film festival, Lashana Lynch looked to a colorful, bead-embellished dress from the Ashish fall 2022 rtw collection.