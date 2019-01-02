NEW BEGINNINGS: Bianca Manley Amzelek is moving to Paris to join Louis Vuitton’s press team. Amzelek, who had worked for Chanel in New York since 2012, will arrive at the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand later this month as product public relations director, a new post, a spokesman for the brand said.

Amzelek will report to Benjamin Cercio, director of press, influencers and entertainment relations, marking the latest shakeup in the PR team at Vuitton, which in September named Stefano Cantino as senior vice president of communication and events, succeeding Jenny Galimberti.

Manley Amzelek’s most recent title at Chanel was associate director of international press and VIP relations. Prior to that, she worked as a PR manager at Giorgio Armani, having started her career at Chanel in 2006.