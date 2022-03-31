Bianca Saunders Drops Farah Capsule With Selfridges Pop-up, Screening Soiree

Bianca Saunders, the winner of last year’s ANDAM Fashion Prize, is giving her collaboration with British menswear label Farah a proper introduction to the market with a screening soiree and a pop-up installation to be revealed in Selfridges’ menswear floor atrium on Thursday.

The capsule, which Saunders described as a combination of “the nuances of masculinity together with the influences of my Caribbean heritage,” saw the designer exploring ways to push forward Farah’s signature cuts and silhouettes with her own techniques.

Standout pieces from the capsule include ruched sweaters, notch-neck polo shirts, utility jackets and a simple white T-shirt that says “Love is all I bring.”

Her research for the capsule was mostly conducted in FaraPress, Farah’s own archive, as well as looking at male subcultures and music from the 1970s — such as Althea & Donna’s 1978 track “Uptown Top Ranking,” which describes how a Jamaican man would dress himself up as he heads to the city to show off and was used as the title of the collection.

Chris O’Brien, global head of design and concept at Farah, praised how Saunders’ exploration of male identity through style and subculture is in line with what the brand stands for.

“Celebrating her Caribbean heritage, the music of a decade that inspired so many movements with modern adaptations that still hold true to both brands is the makings of a wonderful collaboration,” he added.

