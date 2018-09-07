TEN-YEAR MARK: Bibhu Mohapatra is gearing up for his brand’s big One-O.

Mohapatra, who was at Supima’s 11th annual design competition runway show Thursday, said things have been going “very well.” He spoke cryptically about a “major change” that he has been working on, noting that the change will be unveiled in February when his brand celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The only hint the designer gave was that the “business has restrategized due to the changing world of retail.” He launched his eveningwear-based collection in 2009.

The India-born Mohapatra — he now calls New York home — is also a CFDA Award-winning designer. This year was his fourth consecutive turn as design mentor for Supima. He also noted that he’s often on Skype mentoring designers in India.

He’s also been busy with other projects, when not mentoring young designers or working on the revamping of his own collection. Last year, he teamed with HSN and 20th Century Fox for a “Murder on the Orient Express” capsule line. The line was tied to the release of the movie, a remake of the classic Agatha Christie novel, and inspired by old Hollywood glamour. HSN has since been acquired by its home shopping competitor QVC.