COME DINE WITH ME: Bicester Village, the luxury fashion discount outlet in Britain’s Oxfordshire, is continuing to evolve its offer — and take cues from the hospitality industry — with the opening of the first Café Wolseley.

The café, the first of its kind, mirrors the original Wolseley restaurant on Piccadilly, which is a central London institution. Like the original, it has dark wooden wall panels, black-and-white geometric marble floors and gold-tinged lighting.

The menu offers Wolseley classics, from chicken schnitzel to French toast and the Wolseley burger, and serves afternoon tea from 11 a.m. to cater to guests — many of whom are tourists — wanting to take part in a British tradition. There is also a counter for takeaway pastries, sandwiches and coffee.

“A sophisticated shopping experience calls for an equally stylish dining offer and the Wolseley certainly sets the bar,” said Value Retail’s founder and chairman Scott Malkin. Value Retail operates outlets in 11 locations across the world and has recently renamed its group of outlets the Bicester Village Shopping Collection.

The opening at Bicester has also given the Wolseley the chance to present its first complete range of homeware, which was first introduced at the end of last year as part of its Christmas hampers.

The selection includes silver-plated teapots, cruet sets, candles and wine glasses, which are sold alongside some of the Wolseley’s clients’ favorite wines and sweets in black-and-white boxes, mirroring the patterns of the restaurant’s marble floors.

“For many years, we have wanted to extend the reach of the Wolseley, but it’s only now that we have found an opportunity to achieve that, as Value Retail continues to build its vision for Bicester Village,” said Jeremy King, chief executive officer of Corbyn & King, the restaurant group that owns the Wolseley.

As it seeks to evolve, the outlet has also introduced a larger number of sports- and activewear brands such as Lululemon and Rapha, to ensure that there’s a wide range of price points and an element of inclusivity within its offer.

A new Gucci flagship is set to open later this year, while next month accessories pop-ups from the likes of Monica Vinader, Penelope Chilvers and Golden Goose are set to bow.