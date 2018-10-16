BICESTER BONANZA: With fashion weeks out of the way, London designers are getting down to business and taking part in a pop-up shop at Bicester Village, part of a new, two-year retail venture between the British Fashion Council and the Bicester Village Shopping Collection.

The BFC Designer Pop-up at Bicester Village in Oxfordshire, England, will open on Nov. 1 and trade for 11 days, stocking pieces by designers and labels including Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead, Marques’Almeida, Mother of Pearl, Nicholas Kirkwood, Palmer Harding, Peter Pilotto, Roksanda and Teatum Jones.

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC, said the new program, dubbed Business of Retail, will allow designers to benefit from Bicester’s strong commercial expertise, and gain essential business skills.

The partnership between the BFC and Bicester involves business mentorship as well as commercial opportunity. It wants to give designers “a new retail landscape, business development expertise and global exposure, and assist them in taking the crucial steps to establishing themselves on the global stage.”

Desirée Bollier, chief merchant and chair of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, called the pool of design talent in the U.K. extraordinary, and said: “It is our ambition to champion this creativity and arm designers with the skills and tools needed to build sustained commercial success.”

Bicester Village Shopping Collection comprises nine high-end retail outlets in Europe and two in China, including the newly expanded Shanghai Village. The villages sell past seasons’ stock.

Bicester Village itself has been abuzz with activity of late: Last month it partnered with Tate to create a 3,000-square-foot space offering a virtual reality experience. Tate and Bicester Village have re-created Amedeo Modigliani’s studio, and are also offering bespoke digital printing as well as back issues of catalogues and other art-related products. The space will remain open until January.

A Chinese restaurant, San Shui, has recently opened, as have stores from Roland Mouret, Cos, Neom beauty and Perricone MD. Italian brands Gucci and Golden Goose have also refurbished their stores at Bicester. As reported, Café Wolseley landed at Bicester earlier this year.