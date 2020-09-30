The 2020 presidential election is getting an unexpected new player: a beauty brand.

Today, Biden Beauty is launching online with the aim of leveraging the vast beauty community to encourage voters to support former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

The beauty brand is launching with one product, the Biden Beat, which is a dual-sided blue makeup sponge for $20.20.

Biden and his campaign are not behind or affiliated with Biden Beauty. The founders behind the brand are a group of beauty industry insiders, but they have decided to stay anonymous as to not deter from their mission of getting Biden elected. The brand is donating 100 percent of proceeds to Biden’s campaign.

The beauty brand has two products that it will be launching soon: Biden Bounce Hyaluronic Acid and We Glow High Kamala Highlighting Stick. It will also be releasing a Biden Beauty hoodie for $46.

Biden Beauty is the latest effort from the fashion and beauty industries to encourage customers to vote on Election Day. Many companies have also taken their efforts further internally, giving their employees a full or half-day off on Nov. 3 so they can vote.

Read more here:

Kamala Harris’ Niece Meena on Political Dressing and Her Phenomenal Woman Brand

A Look at Dr. Jill Biden From a Family Friend and Indie Retailer

Election Season Dressing Takes a Different Turn During Tumultuous Times

WATCH: These Inclusive Face Masks Are Functional PPE for All Frontline Workers