Many younger attendees at Wednesday’s historic inauguration stole the spotlight for their fashion, including President Joe Biden’s four granddaughters.

Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy and Natalie Biden attended their grandfather’s presidential inauguration fitting in with the sartorial monochromatic theme seen on the likes of their grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama, among others.

The girls each stuck to their own color scheme for the inaugural ceremony. Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter, paid homage to suffragettes with an all-white ensemble including a white coat, turtleneck and matching face mask. Finnegan Biden looked to a camel colored coat and matching mask, while the youngest granddaughter, Natalie Biden, wore a custom pink Lafayette 148 New York coat with a matching face mask and scarf. Maisy Biden sported a navy coat and trousers, which she wore with a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

For the night’s virtual inauguration festivities, the Biden granddaughters changed into youthful formalwear to celebrate with their grandparents in the Oval Office. Following their grandmother’s lead from earlier in the day with her custom Markarian coat and dress, Natalie and Finnegan Biden also wore yellow and orange-sequined dresses, respectively, from the brand for the gathering.

“Dressing Finnegan and Natalie was the perfect way to end the celebration of such a momentous occasion,” Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill said in a statement to WWD.

Maisy Biden matched another pair of Air Jordans to a floral Rodarte dress and her older sister Naomi wore a purple bow-detailed dress.

The Biden granddaughters were among the many style stars to come out of Wednesday’s inauguration. Spectators were also captivated by Vice President Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, and her embellished Miu Miu jacket, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ casual winter style during the ceremony.

