Fashion Industry Celebrates Biden, Harris Inauguration

Fashion designers and prominent figures are sharing their joy over President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration on social media, posting photos that celebrate the historic moment.

Designers like Jonathan Cohen, Christopher John Rogers, Prabal Gurung, Roxanne Assoulin and many more are posting heartfelt messages on Instagram following the inauguration, which included performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and poet Amanda Gorman.

Cohen, who dressed First Lady Jill Biden Tuesday night in his brand’s purple “Unity” wrap coat, took to Instagram to share a photo of the first lady in his design.

“It is a true honor to have @drbiden wear Jonathan Cohen as the first family arrives in Washington, D.C.,” he wrote. “I am beyond humbled to play a small part in this future administration.”

Christopher John Rogers also went to Instagram to share photos of the vice president wearing his custom-designed coat for Inauguration Day, writing: “Thank you, Madam Vice President. We are so honored and humbled to have played a small part in this historic moment.”

Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill, who designed the first lady’s custom blue Swarovski-detailed dress and coat for Inauguration Day, shared photos of the first lady on Markarian’s Instagram.

“What an honor to dress Dr. Biden for the inauguration today,” she wrote. “I am humbled to be even a small part of this momentous day in American history!”

Scroll on to see more social media reactions from fashion designers and influential figures on President Biden and Vice President Harris’ inauguration.

