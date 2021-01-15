Fashion designers are teaming up to create some high-fashion merchandise to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration.

Designers such as Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Thakoon Panichgul, Joe Perez and Rosie Assoulin are lending their design expertise for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 for a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories.

The collection includes a Gabriela Hearst-designed purple and blue tie-dye sweater complemented with inauguration patches and a Thakoon Panichgul-designed sweater that features Biden and Harris’ logo along with the phrase, “Unity won over division.”

Assoulin created two new takes on her popular beaded bracelets for the inauguration collection, including a set of gold beaded bracelets that reads “Unity” and a multicolored three-piece set that reads “Come Together.”

The inauguration pieces are a continuation of the Believe in Better collection, which many of the designers worked on last September. The collection was created by a group of 19 American fashion designers and included apparel and accessories that featured the president-elect and vice president-elect’s logo. The collection was available on Biden’s campaign website and was manufactured by American union workers. Some pieces are still available for purchase.

Biden and Harris’ inauguration merchandise is available now on Biden’s inaugural website and ranges in price from $30 to $125.

