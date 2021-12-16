Bielo Celebrates the Power of Craft

Nestled among the uplands in the outskirts of Barcelona, the La Llacuna village is home to one of Europe’s leading knitwear ateliers, founded by the Puig Romeu family.

Capitalizing on the company’s craftsmanship expertise, which blends the know-how of Catalonia-based artisans with traditional knitting techniques imported from Japan, the family’s youngest member Josep Puig Romeu established his highly curated, luxury brand called Bielo.

It celebrates the power of craft via delicate and timeless knitted pieces for both men and women. The result is a collection filled with easy pieces with an organic feel and fresh look, seen in color-blocked fluffy crop tops and vests, ribbed knit bike shorts and even colorful socks, to be worn with sandals and brogues. A range of affordable beach-ready crochet bags seem like the perfect excuse for a winter escape somewhere sunny and warm.

Bielo RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Bielo

The collection is available at the brand’s online store as well as at select stockists including Chicago’s Ikram and New York’s Lydia Rodrigues Collection in the U.S.; The Store at the Oxfordshire Soho Farmhouse in the U.K., and Barneys New York in Japan.