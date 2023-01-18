×
Today's Digital Daily

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Big Bang’s Taeyang, J Balvin Sing Matthew Williams’ Praises at Givenchy’s Show

Bloody Osiris drank up the branded ginger juice shots on offer, but a “fashionably late” Tyga missed the show.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: Taeyang attends the Givenchy Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Givenchy's global brand ambassador Taeyang. Getty Images

STRAIGHT SHOTS: Givenchy’s new face Taeyang, announced on Tuesday, made the trip to Paris for his first front row as a brand ambassador.

“I’m really grateful and honored to be part of Givenchy, for so many years it inspired me a lot,” he said. He last attended a Givenchy show in 2014.

The Big Bang member just switched record labels and released a new single “Vibe,” with BTS’s Jimin, last Friday. “I’m happy I can start this new chapter in my life with Givenchy as well,” he added.

The K-pop pioneer has always been known to experiment with his looks, and said it was almost impossible to define his style. “I could say hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll is always the root, and definitely heavily musically influenced,” he said after a few seconds of reflection.

It was a short trip to Paris, as he’s heading back to work. “We are planning a lot, there’s an upcoming single, another one soon, and after that an album,” he said.

J Balvin called Williamson “a ninja.” The reggaeton superstar has become a front-row regular. “I like the tech vibe and I love what he does.” Balvin has become a fashion week regular and makes the trek to Paris each season.

Though Balvin himself was wearing a bit of biker leather, he said black has been suiting him well lately.

“Lately I’ve just been wearing black, but as long as I feel good with what I do and feel comfortable with who I am, it just lets me express myself, and the hair basically speaks for me.”

That hair was his signature rainbow buzz cut with a new addition: the left side was covered in crystals.

Guests were offered some beverages with health benefits meant to stave off cold symptoms as they headed to their seats. The tiny bottles made the day for Bloody Osiris.

“He has ginger shots here, that’s like a real Harlem thing. I go to the juice bar every morning so to see a Givenchy ginger shot here, that’s fire to me, that’s real dope,” said the stylist.

“I’m holistic,” he added. “I run or work out, go to the juice bar to get my jucies and my vitamins, and I read every morning. That’s my morning ritual right now, and I want to get into yoga and mediation.”

Osiris has slowly been building his own Murd333r.FM brand with steady drops of bucket hats and bright puffers, and will soon be expanding into cell phones. “I just wanted to try something different, I’ve never seen it done from a streetwear brand,” he said.

The longtime Givenchy fan said working with Williams allows him to always “turn the wheel” on new looks. For Wednesday’s show, Osiris wore a shredded camo suit, spiderweb knit vest and hoodie that trailed whisps of thread — a look that was slightly toned down from last season’s “Big Bird” faux-feathered, fluorescent jacket that was practically ready for flight. “It’s like if the bird got shaved,” he joked.

Tyga arrived late and didn’t make it in time for the runway, but entered the tent in the courtyard of École Militaire after the last looks to greet Williams backstage.

