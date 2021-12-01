×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Huda Beauty Named Biggest Beauty Brand of 2021

A report from Cosmetify details out the top ranking beauty brands of the year, as well as most powerful beauty influencer, rising beauty stars and brands that are losing their luster.

Huda Beauty Huda Kattan
Huda Beauty courtesy of Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty is the top beauty brand of 2021.

This is according to a new report from Cosmetify, a beauty data platform, which determined the most popular beauty brands this year by looking at social media followings and engagement and Google searches.

Huda Beauty — which was founded by beauty influencer Huda Kattan in 2018 and has since expanded with other complementary brands like fragrance brand Kayali, skin care label Wishful and others — also received the top spot on Cosmetify’s ranking last year.

The brand is followed by MAC Cosmetics in second, Anastasia Beverly Hills in third, Avon in fourth and The Body Shop in fifth.

Conversely, Cosmetify looked at the beauty brands that are losing their popularity among customers. Receiving the top spot is Jeffree Star Cosmetics, launched by the influencer of the same name in 2014, which decreased in popularity by 72.2 percent. Following is KVD Vegan Beauty — formerly known as Kat Von D Beauty before the namesake tattoo artist sold her shares and exited the brand — which decreased in popularity by 71.6 percent. Clinell, a brand that specializes in disinfectant products, was in third with a decrease of 67 percent.

Related Galleries

The report also looked at “rising stars” in beauty, meaning the beauty brands that have seen the biggest increase in interest over the year. In the first spot is Jennifer Lopez’s new skin care brand, JLo Beauty, which saw an increase of 5,228 percent. Following is Mallows Beauty, which saw an increase of 2,846 percent, and Le Prunier, which saw an increase of 866 percent.

For influencers, Cosmetify found that James Charles is the most powerful beauty influencer, despite being involved in several controversies this year. Following are Bretman Rock and Mariand Castrejón Castañeda, better known online as Yuya.

Cosmetify also looked at the most popular sustainable beauty brands, with Ren Clean Skincare taking the top spot. The brand is followed by Kiehl’s in second, Aveda in third, Origins in fourth and Honest Beauty in fifth.

READ MORE HERE: 

Mary Lawless Lee Looks to Motherhood, Nursing Background for Nēmah 

Everything to Know About Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Brand 

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2021 

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Biggest Beauty Brands of 2021:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad