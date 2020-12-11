The biggest color trends of 2021 are taking a cue from this last tumultuous year and giving people a sense of hope, optimism and the refresh that many are looking for in the new year.

The Pantone Color Institute and Shutterstock have released their 2021 color trend predictions in recent weeks, choosing bright and soothing colors that take inspiration from natural elements.

Pantone revealed on Wednesday that Illuminating — a bright yellow hue — and Ultimate Gray are its 2021 Colors of the Year, with both synchronously representing unity, stability and hope.

“It’s aspirational,” said Pantone’s executive director, Leatrice Eiseman. “We’re not there yet, but we’re aiming for that. We’re trying to get there. When the gray clouds disperse, we see the sunshine.”

Here, WWD breaks down the 18 hues that are predicted to be the biggest color trends of 2021. Click through the above gallery to see photos of celebrities and street-style stars wearing the colors.

Pantone Color of 2021: Illuminating

The bright yellow hue is meant to evoke hope and optimism after the tumultuous year. The color goes along with Pantone’s second color of 2021, Ultimate Gray, and is said to represent sunshine coming in as clouds disperse.

Pantone Color of 2021: Ultimate Gray

Pantone’s second color of the year is said to represent dependability, as community and camaraderie became crucial during the pandemic. Paired with Illuminating, the hues convey the message of unity, stability and hope.

Shutterstock’s Color of 2021: Set Sail Champagne

The off-white color is also steeped in hope and optimism. Shutterstock expects the earthy color to be popular because it is a bright and soothing shade.

Shutterstock’s Color of 2021: Fortuna Gold

The rich yellow gold color represents “the chance happenings and happy coincidences found in life’s moments.”

Shutterstock’s Color of 2021: Tidewater Green

The deep teal hue is inspired by the calm of the ocean.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Marigold

Pantone states Marigold is typically found in the fall, but its rich color evokes a cozy and friendly vibe that will also be sought out in the spring.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Cerulean

The powdery blue hue is another color that Pantone expects to be big this spring because of its calming nature.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Rust

The burnt red-orange color is said to have a seasonless appeal. It’s also a favorite of Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: French Blue

The deep blue shade is linked to the late New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham, and more recently has become a favorite of Kate Middleton. Pantone expects the hue to be popular with people who favor the color and are looking for a new shade.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Green Ash

The pastel green color goes along with the increasing trend of gardening, hiking and other outdoor activities that have become more popular during the pandemic. Pantone explains the color is restorative and regenerative and relates to nature.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Burnt Coral

The pink-orange hue is said to evoke a sense of familiarity and comfort, especially considering Coral was a recent Pantone Color of the Year. The color also relates to the preservation the coral reef, which has been a concern along Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Mint

Mint is a refreshing and cleansing color, according to Pantone.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Amethyst Orchid

The bright purple color is one of Pantone’s more unique predictions for spring.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Raspberry Sorbet

The fuchsia color has both warm and cool properties.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Inkwell

The deep navy color is said to be solid and very intense and can be used as a great background color.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Buttercream

The off-white color takes inspiration from the pandemic’s craze of baking at home.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Desert Mist

The peachy color is a blend of cool and warm hues.

Pantone’s Spring 2021 Color: Willow

The yellow-green shade takes inspiration from nature and greenery.

