Yandy’s best-selling Halloween costumes are taking inspiration from a number of pop-culture moments.

The fast-fashion retailer known for its risqué pieces has revealed its best-selling Halloween costumes of 2019, many of which are in line with Google’s most-searched costume ideas. One of the retailer’s buzziest costumes is its “Hard Outlaw” costume, which resembles a can of White Claw hard seltzer. According to Google, searches for White Claw Halloween costumes jumped drastically by 1,450 percent this year. The costume retails for $54.95.

Inspired by President Trump’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, another of Yandy’s buzziest Halloween costumes is its “Miss Impeachment” costume, which includes a beauty pageant-esque gown complete with a tiara, pageant sash and a whistle. The costume retails for $79.95.

“Is that the sounds of a whistle blowing?” the costume description reads. “Claiming collusion won’t get you justice, but curves like these will get you sent down in history.”

Also inspired by the headlines, another top-selling Yandy costume is its “College Scandal” outfit, inspired by the real-life college admissions scandal involving actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. The Halloween costume includes an orange cropped top and leggings set with the top reading “Mom of the Year” and “Inmate” and retails for $69.95.

Yandy has also revealed that this year its plus-size costume offerings have increased by 8 percent and that sales of plus-size costumes account for 12 percent of overall Halloween costume sales.

“[The Yandy girl] is on our site looking for something that’s fun, trendy and different, not just the same costume she sees in stores or on Amazon,” the retailer said in a statement. “That’s why exclusive pop culture, ‘ripped from the headlines’ costumes tend to do really well for us.”

