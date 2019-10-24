From reinventing wardrobe classics to upping the glam factor, designers offered an array of new spring 2020 fashion trends for the upcoming season.

Valentino, Marina Moscone, Pyer Moss and Chalayan put a modern spin on the essentials white button-down shirt, while edgy, lingerie-inspired suits were on the docket for Proenza Schouler, Mugler, Michael Kors and Dion Lee. Meanwhile, the “Euphoria” effect could be felt at the likes of Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Adam Lippes and Eckhaus Latta, who offered high shine evening looks.

Scroll down for WWD’s comprehensive spring 2020 fashion trend report and click through the gallery above for even more runway photos.

Read More: The Biggest Moments from NYFW Spring 2020

1. Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Handcrafted

There is a renewed focus on handcrafted pieces this season, with designers working in artisanal motifs including fabric mixing, lace embroidery and intricate knitwear.

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, for one, focused on Irish handcraft traditions for her spring 2020 collection, working with some of the last remaining damask linen weavers, beetling mill workers and flax farmers in Ireland to put together the collection of hand-embroidered details and linen pieces.

The look was also seen on the runways of Simone Rocha (straw harnesses, layered lace and crystal-embellished hems), Isabel Marant (crochets knits inspired by Brazilian beaches) and Jonathan Cohen (a mix of Mexican handicraft with relaxed California vibes).

Read more on the trend here.

2. Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Classics With a Twist

Many designers looked to classic sportswear for the spring, putting their own twist on pieces like denim jackets, jeans, polo shirts and the nautical theme.

At the Marc Jacobs show — where the show began with the finale — the designer presented reworked denim jeans, including a pair of one-leg, diagonally stitched pants and a pair of jeans with alternating striped washes.

Rokh and Koché both repurposed the classic polo shirt, with the former complementing them with tulle skirts and the latter pairing a polo dress with sheer, bedazzled opera gloves.

Read more on the trend here.

3. Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: The Reinvented White Shirt

The white shirt has always been a wardrobe staple, but this season designers took the basic up a notch with cropping, ruching, pattern mixing and adding embellishments.

The white button-down, for one, was given an update at shows like Pyer Moss, who in collaboration with Sean John showed a cropped dress shirt cut just below the breasts, and Chalayan, who presented his version with cut-up sleeves.

Others looked to embellishments to liven up the classic, like Valentino where Pierpaolo Piccioli showed a white dress shirt with elaborate feather detailing, and Marina Moscone, who paired a wire-like bodice over a button-up.

Read more on the trend here.

4. Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: High Shine

HBO’s “Euphoria” glitter and sequin effect wasn’t restricted to just makeup this season.

Designers paired sequins, metallics and glitter with simple silhouettes, creating understated, yet bold looks that offered effortless ways to do high-shine wear.

Eckhaus Latta, for one, proved sequins can be minimalist by presenting casual slipdresses in allover cobalt blue or tangerine. Other designer brands, such as Adam Lippes, Simone Rocha, Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent followed suit, using sequins to bring drama to otherwise classic pieces.

Read more on the trend here.

5. Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Puffy Sleeves

Puffy sleeves upped the ante on many a runway.

At Khaite, designer Catherine Holstein created a playful collection of prints inspired by wallpaper paired with sculptural puffy sleeves.

While the trend was used by some designers — like Sachin & Babi, Zimmermann and Mara Hoffman, to name a few — to amplify the romantic sensibility of their collections, others like Sharon Wauchob, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen used puffy sleeves to bring some flare to otherwise minimalist pieces.

Read more on the trend here.

6. Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Bigger, Bolder Florals

Can florals for spring actually be groundbreaking? The debate is on as season designers amped up traditional florals by rendering them in dramatic, voluminous silhouettes.

The trend was seen on the runways of Marc Jacobs, who presented metallic floral prints and floral ruffles, Badgley Mischka, where the design duo paired their classic feminine aesthetic with flowing silhouettes and trains, and Prabal Gurung, who accessorized mixed floral print looks with ornately decorated bouquets.

7. Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Edgy Suits

Boardroom suits, not so much.

Designer brands such as Mugler, Dion Lee and Proenza Schouler gave a risqué spin to the traditional tailored suit by adding in lingerie details, sheer fabrics, cutouts and corsets.

Read more here:

Spring 2020 Fashion Trends from New York Fashion Week

The Top Spring 2020 Accessories Trends from New York Fashion Week

The Best Accessories at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

WATCH: The Top Spring 2020 Trends from Milan Fashion Week