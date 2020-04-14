Consummate Beverly Hills retailer The House of Bijan has joined the coronavirus fight — by making branded face shields.

The famed Rodeo Drive men’s wear mainstay with a yellow Rolls-Royce parked out front, which opened in 1976 “by appointment only” and has long boasted it is the most expensive store in the world, has partnered with L.A.-based printing company AcuPrint to produce 10,000 AcuShield face protectors, complete with the “Bijan” script logo at the top.

The fashion house, now run by founder Bijan Pakzad’s son Nicolas Bijan, sprung into action last week, after L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti mandated that face masks or coverings be worn by all citizens when going outdoors, including front line workers in grocery stores and restaurants.

The shields provide complete face coverage, and offer a physical barrier from all airborne pathogens, infectious airborne droplets, accidental splashes and unconscious hand-to-face contact, according to a statement. They are made from optically clear, 7mm recyclable PET polyester plastic with an ergonomic fit and anti-fog coating.

“We at the House of Bijan feel it is our duty to help however possible during this difficult and challenging time. With the donation of this vital PPE we not only help our brave and selfless first responders but we also create safe jobs in our local community. These Bijan face shields will be distributed to our local governments where they will be used on the front lines combating the spread of COVID-19,” said Bijan, who recently launched the brand’s first e-commerce site at bijan.com. No word yet on whether the face shields will be available to consumers, alongside $950 silk-tie sets and $480 Bijan crest T-shirts.

“Since 1984, Acuprint has been on the forefront of commercial printing in Los Angeles, but as we witnessed the spread of COVID-19, myself with the commitment of our key people decided to change gears and start producing much needed face shields,” added Acuprint president Sam Sowlaty. “Due to the increase in demand for such vital PPE, we are seeking to hire at least 100 people in addition to being able to retain all of our existing employees on our payroll…We are proud of being able to pay back in a small way to the city we love and to our country.”