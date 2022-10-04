×
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Bikkembergs Debuts Archive Sale

The brand is selling online 53 pieces from the ‘90s and early Aughts.

Campaign imagery for the Bikkembergs' archive
Campaign imagery for the Bikkembergs' archive sale were shot in Antwerp, Belgium. Ismaël Moumin/Courtesy of Bikkembergs

DIRK’S ARCHIVES: Bikkembergs is celebrating its heritage by launching an online archive sale.

Starting Tuesday, fans of the brand and its founder Dirk Bikkembergs’ contribution to fashion will be able to purchase pieces drawn from the archives and centered on ‘90s and early Aughts styles.

The sale encompasses original designs first presented on the runway in that period and include a 2006 tank top created for the World Cup won by Italy, a top bearing the brand’s signature Pixel Waves print, as well as a wide range of outerwear pieces such as shearling and duffle coats.

“For me, the past has always held incredible value, because everything we learn comes from there. When it came to selecting the pieces for the Archive project, I started looking back at all the fashion shows, picking the items that best illustrate the brand’s continuity over time, from its origins to the present, all the way through to the future,” said Lee Wood, who has been creative director of Bikkembergs since 2016.

The 53-piece sale will be held for a short period of time and organize over three drops, with prices ranging from 350 euros for T-shirts to 3,900 euros for the oversize shearling coat.

An oversize shearling coat part of Bikkembergs’ archive sale. Ismaël Moumin/Courtesy of Bikkembergs

It pays homage to the brand’s founder and his toying with soccer and sports iconography often summarized under the “Sport Couture” moniker. The designer famously tapped soccer champs including Fabrizio Ravanelli and Paolo Cannavaro as models and acquired the FC Fossombrone club in 2005, having the team front campaign imagery.

Wood characterized the items as timeless. “[They are] pieces that don’t need updating for our customers to like them, but simply to be discovered and worn again. They demonstrate, if this were even necessary, that Dirk Bikkembergs has always been ahead of the times.”

The company said the initiative is geared toward younger generations who did not experience the brand’s momentous days firsthand and pays tribute to the city of Antwerp, where Bikkembergs jumpstarted his career as part of the Antwerp Six movement.

The project’s campaign images were shot by Ismaël Moumin in the Belgian city against its docks and mills.

Bikkembergs’ archive sale includes fashion pieces from the ’90s and early 2000s. Ismaël Moumin/Courtesy of Bikkembergs
