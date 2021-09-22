×
Bikkembergs Teams With Art Collective for Latest Capsule

The brand is collaborating with Italian collective Art of Sool for a sustainable capsule collection launching at Milan Fashion Week.

Art of Sool's Marco Cominini, Claudio
Art of Sool's Marco Cominini, Claudio Cretti and Nicola Fedriga wearing pieces from the Bikkembergs capsule collection they co-created. Courtesy of Bikkembergs

ART COLLAB: It seems fashion continues to crave new collaborations.

Case in point: Bikkembergs is unveiling a tie-up with Italian art collective Art of Sool, known for their psychedelic graffiti art — all the while advancing their sustainable journey.

The three men and graffiti artists behind the art collective — Marco Cominini, Claudio Cretti and Nicola Fedriga — were tasked with reinterpreting the house codes, including the strong presence of the soccer ball, in unexpected ways. The pattern will embellish a small-size capsule collection, which includes a genderless T-shirt and sweatshirt with sustainable credentials.

Developed by creative director Lee Wood in partnership with the trio, the items are crafted from organic, unbleached cotton while tags and labels were developed using sustainable materials.

Bikkembergs will fete the launch of the limited-edition capsule — which will be shoppable on the brand’s online shop — with an event slated for Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week. As part of the happening, the graffiti artists will take over a large wall on central Via San Raffaele, drawing the patterns they developed specifically for the brand.

“This collection is the first step in a new direction for Bikkembergs. It provides an opportunity to explore alternative, original ways to introduce the idea of sustainability, which we want to give a more and more central role in our collections,” said Dario Predonzan, the company’s chief operating officer.

As for selecting Art of Sool as partners for the project, Predonzan explained that “their DNA is strong, just like ours. In addition, we share an equally strong desire to venture into new but complementary fields, which is exactly what the world of graffiti is for us.”

Bikkembergs is not new to such collaborations having previously teamed with Italian musician Fedez, the husband of digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, on a unisex footwear capsule.

The fashion label is owned by Chinese retail giant Canudilo Modern Avenue and is progressively fine-tuning its strategy to remain competitive in the aftermath of the pandemic.

