The Bowery Mission is getting a boost with a little help from Marigay McKee, Bill Ford and Marjorie and Jeffrey Rosen.

The two couples are hosting a private reception on June 10 for photographer Steve Fiehl’s “Resilient Souls” photo series at the International Center for Photography. The series, which was first unveiled during the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary gala, features 30 black-and-white intimate portraits documenting the people who use The Bowery Mission’s shelters and programs for New York’s homeless.

After the ICP exhibition, the photos will be exhibited in various public spaces throughout 2019, with support from Richemont North America.

“Richemont supports the Bowery Mission through various initiatives starting with volunteering programs. And we’re thrilled to welcome this week our first Bowery Mission former client as a Richemont North America team member, hopefully the first of many,” Richemont North America president and chief executive officer Alain Bernard commented through a spokesperson. “Our involvement is the natural consequence of the will of so many of our Richemont colleagues to get involved in our local New York City community, and to try to act on helping those who need it the most. We just feel it’s our duty, as human beings.”