Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Suits Up in Lace on Michael Kors’ Front Row at NYFW

Phoebe Gates celebrated her 20th birthday in the front row of Michael Kors’ spring 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday.
The socialite wore a three-piece lace set that included a tube top underneath a blazer and miniskirt. Gates paired it with black open-toe stilettos with an ankle strap. She accessorized with a black crossbody bag and a gold pendant necklace.
Gates kept her hair pulled away from her face and makeup was kept minimal with a smokey eye and a nude lip.
The Stanford University student attended the Kors show with her mother, philanthropist Melinda Gates.
Gates was among a star-studded roster that viewed the Kors spring 2023 collection, of which its theme is “urban resort.” She was joined by Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway and Nina Dobrev.
Gates has been a fixture on front rows for spring 2023 collections, including Alice + Olivia and Aje, and has been an advocate for sustainable practices in the fashion industry. In fact, she made a green-friendly style statement wearing a borrowed Versace gown at the Time 100 gala last month alongside her father, Microsoft founder Bill Gates.