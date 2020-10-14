After an initial delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Billboard Music Awards 2020 are going forward tonight.

The Billboard Music Awards are honoring some of today’s biggest musicians, such as Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Post Malone, who is leading the pack with 16 nominations.

The awards show is the latest ceremony to take place virtually, following other events this year such as the Emmy Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards and the BET Awards, among others.

From who is nominated to how to watch the awards show, here is everything you need to know about the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

When are the Billboard Music Awards 2020?

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 will be held on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Who is nominated for the Billboard Music Awards 2020?

Rapper Post Malone received the most nominations this year with 16. Following is Lil Nas X with 13 nominations and Billie Eilish and Khalid, who both received 12 nominations.

Nominations for Top Artist went to Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Top New Artist nominations went to DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Roddy Rich. Top Male Artist nominations include DaBaby, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Post Malone and Ed Sheeran and Top Female Artist nominations include Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

Who is hosting the awards show?

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the Billboard Music Awards 2020 for the third year in a row.

Who is performing at the awards show?

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 has tapped several major musicians to perform virtually during the awards ceremony, including Clarkson and Garth Brooks, who is this year’s recipient of the Icon Award.

Other performers include John Legend, Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Demi Lovato, BTS, Sia, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and more.

Who is presenting at the Billboard Music Awards 2020?

The awards ceremony has tapped the likes of Addison Rae, Cher, Jane Lynch, Nicole Richie and Taraji P. Henson, among others, to present the night’s awards.

How can I watch the Billboard Music Awards 2020?

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 will be broadcast on NBC. The show will also be available on NBC’s web site and on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, on Thursday.

For viewers without cable, the awards show will be accessible via streaming services like Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

