Billie Eilish Goes Regencycore at the 2022 Met Gala

Billie Eilish took the Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code head-on with a Regencycore-inspired custom Gucci look.

Eilish attended Monday’s Met Gala, her second after co-chairing the event last year, wearing a custom upcycled Gucci ivory and duchesse satin corseted dress that features green lace underlay sleeves and an ivory bustle skirt. The dress was accented with a lilac flower pinned to the corset.

The Grammy-winning musician paired the look with a black choker with scalloped embroidery and beige platform shoes made from vegan materials. She also wore jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Billie Eilish in Gucci at the 2022 Met Gala Christopher Polk for Variety

Eilish’s gown fits in with one of the biggest spring fashion trends, Regencycore, which champions a hyper-feminine silhouette inspired by the Regency Era. The musician’s gown includes many elements found in Regencycore, like its corset, lace, floral embellishments and bustle skirt.

Eilish made her Met Gala debut last year wearing a peach-colored off-the-shoulder custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which gave a nod to old Hollywood glamour. The gown, as well as her 2022 Met Gala look, are a departure from the luxury-meets-loungewear style that she usually looks to for her red carpet appearances.

The musician was one of many celebrities that looked to Gucci for the Met Gala, including her brother Finneas O’Connell, who wore a black tailcoat with a pleated skirt and embroidered patch details from the design house’s spring 2017 collection.

