Billie Eilish has been dipping her toes into the apparel market, recently launching her kids’ line “Blohsh” in November. Her latest endeavor is a “more sustainable” merchandise collection with H&M.

A Grammy nominee and Spotify’s second most streamed artist of the year, Eilish draws a following for her signature style, too. The H&M collection mimics the 17-year-old singer-songwriter’s oversize style of long, boxy T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirt dresses, joggers and T-shirt dresses in a palette of pale and neon greens (similar to her kids’ clothing line), as well as cream and black. The lineup includes accessories such as beanies, bucket hats, socks and a fanny pack. Ines Alpha, a Paris-based art director, complemented the campaign with 3-D graphics, creating what she calls an “augmented world.”

Most interesting is the sustainability element, as touring bands and the merchandise they create has caused artists like Coldplay and The 1975 to take a stand, with the former canceling global tours and the latter repurposing old merch to cut down on waste. Eilish is right there with them, striving to make her tour as “green as possible.”

In a statement, H&M called the collection “laid-back and accessible yet edgy” and stated that “all of the clothing has been made from materials sourced in a more sustainable way,” not including accessories. This includes the use of organic cotton in the cotton-poly blend joggers and in the 100 percent cotton T-shirt dress, both of which the company stamps as part of its Conscious concept on its web site (of note: these are the only items that carry the Conscious label in the merch drop).

In many ways, the company is heading into the next decade with sustainability as a front-running value.

This May, H&M’s chief executive officer Karl-Johan Persson will speak at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, “Redesigning Growth,” to further entrench the fast-fashion retailer into the confines of conscious consumption.

