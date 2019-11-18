Billie Eilish is bringing her signature style to the kids’ department.

The 17-year-old singer revealed on Instagram that she is launching her kids’ clothing line today, posting a video where a group of children clad in neon green clothing climb on top of her. The kids are seen in the video wearing matching T-shirts, shorts and beanies featuring her clothing brand’s stick figure logo.

Eilish launched her merchandise shop, Blohsh, earlier this year with a clothing collection of sweatshirts, T-shirts, shorts and beanies in neon colors and featuring graphic designs reminiscent of the looks Eilish has become known for.

The singer’s children’s line is just the next step in Eilish’s fashion career. Earlier this year, Eilish collaborated with artist Takashi Murakami to create graphic pieces for the collection.

She was also tapped by MCM to front the brand’s fall 2019 campaign, where Eilish models the brand’s bucket hats, bum bags and tracksuits.

