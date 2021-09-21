×
Billie Eilish Teams With Nike on Sustainable Sneakers

“You can make cool s--t and you don’t have to be wasteful,” Eilish said.

Billie Eilish Nike Sneaker Collaboration
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala Sipa USA via AP

Billie Eilish and Nike are teaming on a collection of sustainable sneakers.

The Grammy-winning artist has partnered with the sneaker giant on two Air Jordan styles that are 100 percent vegan and made from 20 percent recycled materials. The monochromatic sneakers come in a bright neon green and a tan color, two of Eilish’s signature hues.

“These are the best shape with everything; with pants, with shorts, with skirts and with dresses. I love these shoes and and I love the way they make your legs look,” Eilish said about the sneakers in a video for Nike. “I love how they make you feel. You can kind of do anything in them. They’re gender-neutral, which I really love and you can be whoever and whatever you want in these, and with any shoe, because that’s your right and that’s the thing I would always talk about with shoes.”

The Nike sneakers’ colors are an homage to Eilish’s career. For her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” the singer became known for her neon green hair and matching loungewear outfits. Her style has since evolved for her recently released sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” and incorporated a more neutral color scheme, as well as a new bleached blonde hairstyle.

“This color, it’s a stupid old me thing I guess,” Eilish explained. “I really wanted to kind of have almost an ode to myself in an appreciative way and a kind of sentimental way that this was me for a while.”

The sneakers also feature Eilish’s stick-figure logo, which she’s used on her own merchandise, that she drew when she was 14 years old.

For Eilish, it was important to incorporate sustainability into the collaboration. Last year, Eilish partnered with H&M on a sustainable merchandise collection and teamed with Nike for this year’s Earth Day for a content series.

“We worked really hard on making [the sneakers] all 100 percent vegan,” Eilish said. “No leather, no animal anything. We used over 20 percent recycled material, which is so dope to me. You can make cool s–t and you don’t have to be wasteful.”

She also just attended her first Met Gala, which she co-chaired, in a custom Oscar de la Renta peach-colored ballgown. Eilish went with the design house for her Met Gala look after the brand announced earlier this year that it would be going fur-free.

Eilish’s Nike Air Jordan sneaker collection will be available starting Sept. 27 on her merchandise website and on Sept. 30 on Nike’s website.

Billie Eilish Nike Sustainable Sneaker Collection:

