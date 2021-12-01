Billie Eilish Named PETA’s Person of the Year for 2021

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has named Billie Eilish as their Person of the Year for 2021.

Eilish, who has been a vegan since she was 12, has been a longtime vocal advocate for animal protection, pushing for designers and brands to stop utilizing leather and furs in their collections. This year, Eilish launched a vegan Air Jordan shoe with Nike, revealing on her Instagram that the sneakers are “100 percent vegan leather with over 20 percent recycled material.”

Additionally, the award-winning singer launched her first fragrance in October, which contained no animal-derived ingredients and was not tested on animals.

At her Met Gala debut in September, at which she also served as a co-chair, Eilish veered off her signature red carpet style and opted to wear a custom old Hollywood glam-inspired peach ballgown by Oscar de la Renta, which was vegan and silk-free. She said she only agreed to work with the fashion house if the brand agreed it would ban fur, which it did in August.

Eilish is the youngest recipient of the annual award, which has previously been given to the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Pope Francis, Joaquin Phoenix and Anjelica Huston, among others.

“Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur and silk,” Ingrid Newkirk, president of PETA, said in a statement. “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

