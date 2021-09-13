×
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Eye

American Fashion Is Open to Interpretation — Just How The Met Wants It

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

A Look at Billie Eilish’s Style Evolution

The Grammy-winning singer has been tapped as one of the four co-chairs for the Met Gala this year.

Billie Eilish is ready to make her Met Gala debut. 

The Grammy-winning artist is one of the four stars Vogue has chosen to co-chair this year’s Met Gala, the theme of which is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Eilish will be joined by Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. This year’s event, taking place today, will be the first for all four co-chairs. 

“Each of the Met’s four cohosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism,” Vogue said in a statement at the time. “They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme. Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA.”

Eilish experienced a quick trajectory to stardom in 2019 after releasing her debut album “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” which became one of the bestselling albums that year. Since then, she has continued to top the charts with other songs such as “Everything I Wanted” and “Therefore I Am.”

Since she first stepped onto the scene as a 15-year-old in 2016, Eilish has stayed true to her essence of opting for more loose-fitting and comfortable pieces for her red carpet attire. With her signature jet black hair and neon green roots, Eilish tends to veer off the typical style of the modern pop star.

She has donned head-to-toe outfits by some of the biggest designers in the industry, such as Burberry, Chanel, Prada and, most notably, Gucci. And Eilish has never disappointed in her range of accessories, whether it be a bucket hat, sunglasses, gloves, costume jewelry or a mask (even before the days of the pandemic).

One of her most memorable fashion moments was when she sported an all-Gucci look at the 2020 Grammys. Embracing her love of green, she wore a lime green, sequined turtleneck under a black-and-green rhinestone Gucci oversize button-down jacket with matching pants and fingerless gloves to display her long, green polished nails. She topped the look off with a mesh Gucci face mask.

That same year, Eilish diverted from her usual color palette and stunned in head-to-toe in Chanel for the Academy Awards. Wearing a baggy, two-piece tweed suit, she also had costume brooches all over her button down, a jeweled choker and white lace gloves by the iconic French fashion house.

In April, Eilish revealed she had dyed her black hair and green roots to a bleach blonde, claiming on an Instagram Q&A she had been hiding her new hairstyle since January.

In May, Eilish appeared on the cover of British Vogue, sporting a classic, old Hollywood look inspired by Betty Brosmer, a popular model and pinup girl in the ‘50s, sending fans on the Internet into a frenzy since it was unlike her signature style.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery,” she told the outlet. “If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it. If you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Throughout her career so far, Eilish has won numerous accolades, including seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and two Brit Awards. Her sophomore album “Happier Than Ever” was released on July 30.

Usually held annually on the first Monday in May, the event is a fundraising benefit for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. This year, the Met Gala will take place on Sept. 13 in an apparently smaller setting, after it was ultimately canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Who Is Invited to the 2021 Met Gala?

Everything to Know About the 2021 Met Gala

44 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

