Billie Eilish and Takashi Murakami have teamed up for a limited-edition T-shirt collaboration for Uniqlo that will be released later this month.

The UT collection will showcase the artistic perspectives of the two through graphics combining their styles, which were exclusively designed for Uniqlo.

Murakami, founder and president of Kaikai Kiki Co., directed Eilish’s 2019 music video, “You should See Me in a Crown.”

Eilish released her double-platinum debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” in March 2019. The album of the year made its debut at number one on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., as well as 17 countries around the globe. It was the highest-selling debut album of 2019 and the biggest North American debut of the decade.

The 18-year-old singer and songwriter collaborates on her music with her brother Finneas. She has won five Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards and one Brit Award.

A spokeswoman for Uniqlo said details about the collaboration will be released next week.

