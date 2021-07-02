Clothing items once owned by famed American singers will soon be available at the “A Century of Music” auction hosted by Guernsey’s later this month.

The collection includes a custom, dark maroon-and-brown striped suit worn by Jimi Hendrix, a blue patterned performance jacket worn by Buddy Holly and a floral black-and-red dress worn by Billie Holiday.

Though his mainstream career only spanned a couple of years, Hendrix is still held in high esteem today, known as one of the most influential electric guitarists in history and serving as a role model for many in music. His most renowned songs include “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “All Along the Watchtower.” Hendrix died at the age of 27 in 1970.

Buddy Holly was a central figure of rock ‘n’ roll in the mid-1950s, known for his songs like “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday” and “That’ll Be the Day.” Like Hendrix, Holly also unfortunately had a short career. He died in a plane crash at the age of 22 in 1959.

Billie Holiday was an extremely well-known jazz singer, with one of her most famous songs, “Strange Fruit,” creating controversy at the time for its lyrics protesting the lynching of Black Americans. Holiday died of cirrhosis at the age of 44 in 1959.

Since her death, numerous movies about Holiday’s life have been released, the most recent one being “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” with actress and singer Andra Day playing Holiday. For the role, Day received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for best actress, the latter of which she won.

Other items to be sold at Guernsey’s “A Century of Music” auction include guitars owned by Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Bo Diddley and Allen Collins. Additionally, the famous saxophone former president Bill Clinton played at his Inaugural Ball and pianos once owned by Sir Elton John will also be available for purchase.

The “A Century of Music” auction will be held online July 14 and 15.

