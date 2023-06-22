Billionaire Boys Club to Open Retro Diner Pop-up in Paris

SHORT ORDER: Those hankering for an American eatery during Paris Men’s Fashion Week can have their dream turn to reality Friday, thanks to Billionaire Boys Club’s first pop-up diner, nestled in Dover Street Market’s 3537 cultural center.

There, the brand has conceived a retro diner, replete with red vinyl seats, a black-and-white checked floor, indoor/outdoor seating, plus and a menu including baked goods, such as whoopee pie and homemade pop tarts, plus hotdogs and coffee. (American caterers were brought in for the fare.) The sign atop a glowing wall clock reads: Satellite Diner — eat in, take out. Even the woodgrain here feels authentic.

“The brand’s roots are from this mid-century inspiration, with Googie architecture and Americana, but through a Japanese vision when Pharrell [Williams] wanted Nigo to initiate the brand, so there’s always been this ‘good old days’ America with the vision, the graphics and stuff that we reference,” explained Ross Westland, creative director of BBC and Icecream Europe.

“So now is just a perfect time with our 20th anniversary being able to celebrate the roots of the brand, but in a more contemporary way,” he continued, adding BBC generally has a showroom in Paris, but this time the idea was to offer something more experiential. The showroom will be right next door.

Last June, Westland was in a diner in Washington, D.C., working on another project, and thought it would be cool to bring that vibe to Europe.

For the Paris diner, he referenced a number of artists in the graphics, such as Claes Oldenburg, who once created an exhibition called “The Store.” Nodding to that, Westland conceived accessories that look like food, such as leather key pouches resembling ice cream sandwiches.

Those are sold in the “gift shop” area, alongside other exclusive merch for the event, such as baseball caps and traditional diner waiters’ shirts.

Inside Billionaire Boys Club’s retro diner in Paris.

BBC, which helped shape the streetwear market into what it is today, remains a leading force in the sector. It’s been busy. BBC Europe, for instance, just launched its first kidswear line.

“There’s a huge collaboration this year with Moncler that releases in August,” revealed Westland, adding the campaign for it was shot in Paris this past Monday. “It’s a full collection.”

That will be sold through Moncler, BBC’s flagship stores and e-tail platform, plus some other partners, including Selfridges and Ssense.

Last year, BBC signed a Hong Kong-based partner, and subsequently there have been a number of pop-ups in Asia. A new store, designed by Snarkitecture, opened in Miami last fall and is setting the tone for how BBC’s retail will look, especially in the U.S.

“We definitely want to make more of a mark in continental Europe,” said Westland, explaining that will entail opening more owned stores — maybe evening comprising diners.

BBC’s Paris diner opens to the public Friday and serves between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Its showroom kicks off Sunday. They both run through June 30.