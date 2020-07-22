Billionaire Boys Club and TheFutureParty, the community-based media platform owned by NVE Experience Agency, this week will host its second Creative Quarantine Conversation.

Titled “You Are Not Alone,” it will be hosted by author and host of Viceland’s “The Therapist” Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, and will include HealHause cofounder Darian D. Hall, Kaya Thomas, senior software engineer at Calm, licensed marriage and family therapist Nina Westbrook, and Emilia Ortiz as they explore the stigmas of mental health in communities of color. Artist and designer Brandon Breaux will close the event with a meditation.

The two companies also came together to launch a limited-edition unisex T-shirt on Ntwrk with an episode hosted by digital creative Kia Marie. The shirt will be available for $65 and will launch one hour prior to the event. In addition, access to the Conversation will be $1, and guests are encouraged to donate more when purchasing tickets as all funds raised from the event and a portion of the sales from the T-shirts will be donated to Taraji P. Henson’s charity, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.

“Billionaire Boys Club and TheFutureParty have a passion for igniting creativity and sparking conversation within our communities, especially when we need it most. This year has been a year no one expected, and mental health conversations are becoming more important than ever,” said Paul Yurick, cofounder of TFP.

“Both companies came together to collaborate on an idea to remind people that they aren’t alone in this challenging time. Everyone is on a digital screen all day and it can be easy to feel isolated and alone. We are putting our minds together to make a clothing collaboration that feels authentic and true to how we feel about our approach to life. We want people to know that even though they can’t be together all the time, they’ll always have someone who will be there for them.”

Creative Quarantine Conversation: You Are Not Alone will take place on July 23 at 4 p.m. PST on Hopin.