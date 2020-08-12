Billionaire Boys Club’s sister brand, Billionaire Girls Club, and Sharifa Murdock’s Envsn are hosting a virtual art showcase on IG Live and Hopin on Aug. 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

The showcase entitled “Stories of the HeArt” will celebrate the works of photographers, painters, cinematographers and spoken-word performers, including New York City-based painter and writer Ashley Chew and writer and poet Kyla Lacey. Photographers Miabelle, Jessica Foley, Monroe Scott and Kevin Sanon will take part in a panel discussion, and cinematographer Annie Bercy will host a screener for her latest project “An Ode to the Strong & Proud Black Women in the 2000s.”

Billionaire Girls Club and Envsn have been in partnership since late 2019 when the brand sponsored the platform’s Envsn Festival at Industry City.

BBC revived the women’s streetwear label in early 2020 in response to the growing demand for streetwear among women. The label was first introduced in 2011 under Rocawear and went on hiatus in 2017.