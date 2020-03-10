Billionaire Girls Club is back.

The sister brand of Billionaire Boys Club that first launched in 2011 has been revived just in time for Women’s History Month. Its first capsule of sweatshirts and hoodies, which will retail for $120 and $140, respectively, launch on March 19 and feature an original graphic by designer and artist Sk8thing.

The launch coincides with Billionaire Girls Club and multidimensional community Envsn’s Her Canvas event on March 19 that will celebrate women artists, and their digital contest asking young women to submit modern interpretations of Rosie the Riveter. The brand first partnered with Envsn in 2019 as a sponsor of the platform’s Festival at Industry City in 2019, and will return for this year’s Envsn Festival to host an Art Wing.

Also, this spring, the brand will launch a collaboration capsule with Los Angeles-based artist Jillian Evelyn, featuring the artist’s signature works. The 10-piece apparel and accessories capsule is the first of more collaborations that BGC has planned with women artists, with the second one slated for later this year.

According to the company, Billionaire Girls Club is reentering the market in response to an increase in demand for streetwear among women and brand founder Pharrell Williams’ continued commitment to women’s empowerment and equality. The label aims to grow slowly by launching capsule collections for its New York City store, Miami pop-up and its web site, and eventually grow into a lifestyle brand in five years.

BGC was first introduced in 2011 under Rocawear, when it owned the license to distribute the Billionaire Boys Club brand, and launched on Fashion’s Night Out that year. The collection then included basic T-shirts and tank tops designed for women, and was produced in-house beginning in 2013. The capsule collections were made exclusively for Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream’s former SoHo retail location on West Broadway, with the last collection launching in 2017.

A spokesperson for Billionaire Girls Club said the brand was never discontinued and there wasn’t a strategy behind pulling the brand from market, but the hiatus allowed for an increased focus on Billionaire Boys Club. Billionaire Boys Club has since opened more stores, launched collaborations with Reebok and Spongebob Squarepants, and split its U.S. and EU divisions and creative teams.