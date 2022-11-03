Billionaire Girls Club Goes Old-school for Fall 2022

The mad dash for back-to-school apparel may be over, but Billionaire Girls Club, the women’s counter to Pharrell Willams’ streetwear brand for boys, is pinning its latest capsule on the dress codes of higher learning.

Sold online and at BBC IceCream stores nationwide, including the 5,000-square-foot flagship that opened its doors to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in Florida last month, the fall 2022 collection ranges from $50 to $350 and features ringer T-shirts and sweatshirts printed with apples, letterman “B”s, and Williams’ signature astronaut disguised as the Queen of Hearts.

Billionaire Girl’s Club Fall 2022 Courtesy

“As someone who grew up wearing baggy tracksuits as school uniforms, I’ve always looked at American academic fashion with fascination,” said creative director Pan Jin, citing “Take Ivy,” the candid photography book credited with introducing collegiate style to Japan in the mid-60s, as her inspiration.

Pulled from its pages, an oversize varsity jacket and skirt set in mohair could just as easily walk the hallowed halls of Harvard as the hippest street in Dimes Square. These represent the beginning stages of Jin’s elevated product offering for BGC, which was taken off the market (but not discontinued) in 2017 to shift focus onto Billionaire Boy’s Club before being reintroduced three years later.

“The colder season is perfect for experimenting with texture and layers,” Jin explained. By “encouraging alternative styling, we strived to highlight the individuality and personality of the wearer.”

Billionaire Girl’s Club Fall 2022 Courtesy