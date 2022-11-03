×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Celine Is Getting a Big Jump on Fall 2023

Fashion

Rihanna Reveals Exclusive Photos of Upcoming Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Business

Roblox, Parsons Partner on Metaverse Curriculum

Billionaire Girls Club Goes Old-school for Fall 2022

Inspired by the Ivy League, creative director Pan Jin put a streetwear spin on stuffy uniform dressing.

Billionaire Girl’s Club Fall 2022
Billionaire Girl’s Club Fall 2022 Courtesy

The mad dash for back-to-school apparel may be over, but Billionaire Girls Club, the women’s counter to Pharrell Willams’ streetwear brand for boys, is pinning its latest capsule on the dress codes of higher learning.

Sold online and at BBC IceCream stores nationwide, including the 5,000-square-foot flagship that opened its doors to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in Florida last month, the fall 2022 collection ranges from $50 to $350 and features ringer T-shirts and sweatshirts printed with apples, letterman “B”s, and Williams’ signature astronaut disguised as the Queen of Hearts.   

Billionaire Girl’s ClubC
Billionaire Girl’s Club Fall 2022 Courtesy

“As someone who grew up wearing baggy tracksuits as school uniforms, I’ve always looked at American academic fashion with fascination,” said creative director Pan Jin, citing “Take Ivy,” the candid photography book credited with introducing collegiate style to Japan in the mid-60s, as her inspiration.

Related Galleries

Pulled from its pages, an oversize varsity jacket and skirt set in mohair could just as easily walk the hallowed halls of Harvard as the hippest street in Dimes Square. These represent the beginning stages of Jin’s elevated product offering for BGC, which was taken off the market (but not discontinued) in 2017 to shift focus onto Billionaire Boy’s Club before being reintroduced three years later.

“The colder season is perfect for experimenting with texture and layers,” Jin explained. By “encouraging alternative styling, we strived to highlight the individuality and personality of the wearer.”

Billionaire Girl’s ClubC
Billionaire Girl’s Club Fall 2022 Courtesy
Billionaire Girl’s ClubC
Billionaire Girl’s Club Fall 2022 Courtesy
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Billionaire Girls Club Old-school Fashions for Fall 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad