Billy Porter Makes a Grand Entrance in Richard Quinn at The Fashion Awards

The actor-singer arrived at the ceremony accompanied by an entourage of dancers.

Billy Porter poses for photographers upon
Billy Porter at the The Fashion Awards in London. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

It wouldn’t be Billy Porter without a grand entrance.

The actor-singer stepped onto the red carpet wearing a black-and-white embellished houndstooth dress by Richard Quinn and black patent platform boots. He was accompanied by an entourage of dancers wearing bodysuits featuring black leather and a blue-and-white floral pattern.

After the dancers performed and posed on the red carpet, Porter strutted over with one hand on his hip as he made his way to the middle of the group where he continued to pose.

Billy Porter at The Fashion Awards 2021
Billy Porter at the The Fashion Awards in London. Tianwei Zhang/WWD

Porter, best known for work in “Pose” and Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” has always been known to make elaborate, grand entrances at major fashion events. At the 2019 Met Gala, the award-winning actor made one of the most memorable entrances.

Porter took that year’s camp theme head-on, arriving at the gala on a litter carried by six men. The actor revealed a Cleopatra-themed custom look by The Blonds: a head-to-toe gold-sequined jumpsuit complete with a matching cape. Upon disembarking from said litter, Porter spread out his cape, revealing it doubled as wings.

In 2019, Porter landed himself on the best-dressed list with his signature, eccentric style elevating his red carpet attire. That year, the actor selected a hybrid Christian Siriano tuxedo ballgown for the 2019 Academy Awards and a custom Randi Rahm jeweled suit complete with a hot pink cape at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The star spoke to WWD in 2019 about his red carpet style and how he chooses an outfit.

“We decide by first trying to define what the moment is. What the event is about and then we go from there,” he told WWD. “I’m a very story-oriented person coming from being an actor, so I always try to have a narrative for myself so that there is always a reason and there’s always a point. I want to be a walking piece of art — political art — whenever I can, any time I show up.”

READ MORE HERE:

Billy Porter, Don Lemon Honored at God’s Love We Deliver Annual Gala

Billy Porter Reveals HIV-Positive Diagnosis in The Hollywood Reporter Cover Story

‘Pose’ Star Billy Porter Talks Fame, Fashion, Rejection and Career Plans

