Billy PorterCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019

Billy Porter

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Billy Porter spread his wings on the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet — and it’s an entrance that won’t soon be forgotten.

The “Pose” star took the camp theme head-on, arriving at the gala on a litter carried by six men. The actor revealed a Cleopatra-themed look: a head-to-toe gold-sequined jumpsuit complete with a matching cape, both created custom by The Blonds. Upon disembarking from said litter, Porter spread out his cape, revealing it doubled as wings.

Porter paired the look with equally embellished — and again, on-theme, campy — accessories and beauty. The actor wore a sequined headpiece, also created by The Blonds, and custom gold shoes designed by Giuseppe Zanotti. Porter’s beauty look — created by Pat McGrath’s team — gave a nod to Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra with gold eye shadow and sequins drawn in a cat-eye shape.

Porter is known for choosing eccentric looks on the red carpet. Earlier this year, the actor selected a hybrid Christian Siriano tuxedo ballgown for the Academy Awards and a custom Randi Rahm jeweled suit complete with a hot pink cape at the Golden Globes.

Read more on the Met 2019 here:

Lady Gaga Has Four Outfit Changes at the Met Gala 2019

Met Gala 2019: See All the Red Carpet Looks

Everything to Know About the Met Gala 2019

The Met’s Andrew Bolton Explains Camp

Met Gala red carpet
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus