Billy Porter spread his wings on the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet — and it’s an entrance that won’t soon be forgotten.

The “Pose” star took the camp theme head-on, arriving at the gala on a litter carried by six men. The actor revealed a Cleopatra-themed look: a head-to-toe gold-sequined jumpsuit complete with a matching cape, both created custom by The Blonds. Upon disembarking from said litter, Porter spread out his cape, revealing it doubled as wings.

Porter paired the look with equally embellished — and again, on-theme, campy — accessories and beauty. The actor wore a sequined headpiece, also created by The Blonds, and custom gold shoes designed by Giuseppe Zanotti. Porter’s beauty look — created by Pat McGrath’s team — gave a nod to Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra with gold eye shadow and sequins drawn in a cat-eye shape.

Billy Porter as a gilded pharaoh getting carried into the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6ePKRV1hXV — WWD (@wwd) May 6, 2019

Porter is known for choosing eccentric looks on the red carpet. Earlier this year, the actor selected a hybrid Christian Siriano tuxedo ballgown for the Academy Awards and a custom Randi Rahm jeweled suit complete with a hot pink cape at the Golden Globes.

