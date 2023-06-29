Björk’s Swan Dress, Sam Smith’s Bouncy Latex Suit Go on Display at Design Museum

Iconic looks in pop cultures designed by British fashion designers — such as the swan dress designed by Marjan Pejoski that Björk wore to the Oscars in 2001 and a Harri latex suit worn by Sam Smith to this year’s Brit Awards — will go on display at the upcoming “Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion” exhibition at the Design Museum.

More details about the exhibition, which aims to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the British Fashion Council’s Newgen program and will run from Sept. 16 to Feb. 11, 2024, were revealed Thursday.

Christopher Kane Spring 2007 WireImage

The exhibition will also showcase the outfit Harry Styles wore in his music video for “Golden” by S.S. Daley; a neon purple dress from Christopher Kane’s debut spring 2007 catwalk collection; the upcycled Union Jack jacket by Russell Sage that was worn by Kate Moss for British Vogue, and the Molly Goddard blue ruffle dress Rihanna wore and which later went viral on Instagram.

Craig Green Spring 2015 Courtesy of the Design Museum

Together, the showcase will feature around 100 looks from groundbreaking debuts and early collections, and these items will be shown alongside films, drawings, memorabilia and never-before-seen archive material from some of these U.K.-based designers.

The swam dress, for example, was first unveiled at Pejoski’s Newgen runway show in London for fall 2001, where it was spotted by the singer, who also wore it on the cover for her fourth studio album Vespertine. The dress has only ever been on public display twice in New York before, meaning that its presence in the exhibition marks the very first time it is to be seen by the public in the U.K.

Nensi Dojaka Fall 2023 Courtesy of the Design Museum

In total, more than 300 designers who graduated from the Newgen program, including Christopher Raeburn, Erdem, Kim Jones, JW Anderson, Craig Green, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Priya Ahluwalia, Saul Nash, Grace Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders and Nensi Dojaka, will be referenced in the exhibition.