On June 19 in Brooklyn, Black Fashion Fair founder Antoine Gregory and Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson, the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipient, teamed to throw “Family Reunion,” a party in observation of Juneteenth.

“Family Reunion is an exploration of the Black experience through photos. With the Family Reunion capsule with Theophilio, we expand on the idea of representation in fashion but also reconsider and revalue our own family photos,” Gregory said. The guest list consisted of customers, friends and family. Guests were able to purchase vintage Black or brown T-shirts and submit their own family photo to be placed on the front with “Theophilio” printed on top in yellow crystals for $178 and also watched live performances from singer Elle Varner and rapper Theophilus London. Guest could also have their portraits taken by photographer Christian Cody.