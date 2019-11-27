A CANARY-YELLOW MINE: On Black Friday, Virgil Abloh — the brand — will be holding a special online sale of pieces from its yearlong existence, ranging from $65 Save the Earth T-shirts to $500 house cat prints and including chairs from the “Gradient Furniture” line for $5,800.

Abloh’s professional archive, which carries the name “Canary-Yellow,” will be transformed into a digital marketplace, with special prices, the brand told WWD in an e-mail.

There will also be a board book of photography by Juergen Teller and Abloh for $525, tote bags marked “Canary Yellow” and hoodies, as well as merchandise from Abloh’s “Figure of Speech” museum exhibit, which was shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Abloh, who is artistic director for men’s wear at Louis Vuitton and creative director of upscale streetwear brand Off-White, launched his namesake label in January, starting with jewelry in the form of paper clips which he unveiled at a pop-up space at Hotel Costes in Paris.

A prolific designer, Abloh has worked with a range of brands across the spectrum, including Sunglass Hut, Ikea, Moncler and Evian. He recently marked a pause in his frenetic pace, in September, taking the fashion world by surprise by not attending his Off-White women’s ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week, citing health considerations.

By November, he was posting selfies from an elevator at Louis Vuitton offices on his Instagram account.