×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Fashion

Moose Knuckles Collaborates With Telfar for Outerwear Capsule

Fashion

The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival

A Guide to How Retailers Are Doing Black Friday 2021

Many retailers are changing their Black Friday plans due to the pandemic and to give customers more time to do their holiday shopping.

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora
Walmart AP

Like last year, Black Friday 2021 is looking different.

Several major retailers are again starting the Black Friday shopping event early, with many sales periods starting at the beginning of November. This move is largely due to the ongoing pandemic, with retailers responding to supply chain blockages and product shortages, and offering customers more time to do their holiday shopping. Many retailers are also continuing last year’s practice of closing its stores on Thanksgiving as a way to thank its associates and reduce the spread of COVID-19. 

Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Macy’s and others have already revealed their Black Friday shopping events, with others slated to make their announcements in the next few weeks.

Here, WWD rounds up how several major retailers are doing Black Friday 2021. Read on for more.

Related Galleries

This article will be updated as retailers announce their Black Friday initiatives. 

Amazon  

Amazon is continuing its tradition of offering a longer holiday sales period that started at the beginning of October. The deals are available on Amazon’s “Epic Deals” page and spans across virtually all its categories, including fashion, beauty, home, electronics and more.

Throughout October and November, Amazon will drop deeper deals on select merchandise. It is currently amid its Holiday Beauty Haul savings event, its first beauty-specific shopping event, where the company is offering up to 40 percent off on products across skin care, hair care, color cosmetics and fragrance.

Best Buy Inc.

Best Buy Inc. is starting off the holiday shopping season early, offering Black Friday deals starting on Nov. 19, a week earlier than the actual Black Friday.

The retailer is offering deals on many of its electronics, including savings on smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony and on Apple products like the new iPhone 13 and iPad.

Macy’s

Macy’s is starting its Black Friday deals on Nov. 3, with new deals presented each week across all its categories. All Black Friday deals will then be offered between Nov. 23 to 27. Some deals include 40 to 50 percent off men’s and women’s boots, 50 percent off designer handbags, 50 percent off select beauty products, 60 percent off select homeware and 65 percent off sheets and bedding.

Sam’s Club

The membership-based retailer is hosting Black Friday deals from Nov. 25 to 28. Called Thanks-Savings, Sam’s Club will be discounting its products across all categories. On Nov. 25, customers will find Black Friday sales online only, as the retailer will be closing its stores on Thanksgiving.

Sephora

Sephora is offering holiday shopping deals starting Nov. 5 with its Holiday Savings Event for its Beauty Insider members. Each tier in the retailer’s membership receives different savings: Its Rouge members receive 20 percent off, its VIB members receive 15 percent off and Insiders receive 10 percent off on purchases until Nov. 15. Sephora will again offer more deals closer to Black Friday.

Walmart

Walmart is hosting its second annual “Black Friday Deals for Days” initiative starting on Nov. 3 and running through the end of the month. The initiative offers customers deals across the retailer’s product categories, including deals on electronics, toys, appliances, home goods, apparel and more.

The retailer will be releasing savings opportunities throughout the month, with deals hitting on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10. Other deal days have not yet been revealed.

READ MORE HERE: 

The Best 2021 Black Friday Beauty Deals 

NRF Sees Holiday Spending Down Slightly 

For Holiday 2021, A Mix of Price Hikes, Cyber Gains and Consumer Pains 

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Black Friday 2021: Walmart, Target, Sephora

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad