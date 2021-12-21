Blackpink and Casetify Team for First Collaboration

Blackpink’s collection with Casetify is here.

This marks the tech accessories brand’s first time collaborating with Blackpink, currently known as the most popular all-girl group in the world.

The collection includes a range of limited-edition lifestyle products and customizable accessories compatible with both iPhone and Samsung devices. The items spotlight the group’s most popular songs such as “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That” and more, featuring vibrant colorways and trendy prints on the brand’s best-selling Impact Case series.

Blinks, as Blackpink fans are called, will be able to represent their favorite member in either Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé or Lisa with the Ticket Case, which has a design resembling a concert ticket stub that includes a printed autograph by a member of their choosing. Fans are also able to customize their own accessories on the website.

The collection is available on Casetify’s e-commerce on Dec. 21, with cases in the collection starting at $45. Accessories made for Airpods, Airpods Pro, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe wallets and more are also available, ranging in price from $25 to $75.

“Our first collaboration with Blackpink is incredibly exciting for the Casetify community, as both of our fandoms share a deep love for self-expression and individuality,” said Wes Ng, Casetify chief executive officer and cofounder. “This special collection invites a worldwide audience to get creative and personal with products they hold close to their heart, and we can’t wait to see how customers style their accessories to connect with Blackpink on a whole new level.”

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, becoming an international pop sensation. Since its debut in 2016, the girl group has broken numerous records, including most viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube. Blackpink’s hit 2020 song, “How You Like That,” set two Guinness World Records at the time.

