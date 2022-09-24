×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Versace RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Fall 2022’s 10 Essential Trends

Blackpink Dazzles in Looks by Chinese Designer Windowsen

This is the first time a single Chinese designer has dressed all four members of the mega group.

Blackpink in Windowsen
Blackpink in Windowsen Courtesy

SHANGHAI Blackpink, the K-pop sensation all-girl group, never fails to surprise with their fashion choices.

In a series of recently released visual clips from the group’s sophomore album “Born Pink,” all four members – Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo – appear in Chinese designer Windowsen‘s crystal chain garments, which belong to the brand’s “semi-couture” looks from its Spring 2022 collection.

Chinese designer Didu‘s pieces also made a cameo in Jennie’s look.

This is the first time a single Chinese designer has dressed all four of the members.

Related Galleries

According to Sensen Lii, the designer behind Windowsen, Black Pink’s stylist team at YG Entertainment reached out to him about five months ago to borrow eight pieces for the album shoot.

“It’s not our first time working with YG,” said Lii. “I am thrilled to dress Blackpink, of course, as their style is so hip, which fits the Windowsen style.

“I care less about whether the celeb or talent is influential or not. As long as their style matches us, I am happy to dress them,” Lii added.

Lii has previously dressed Lisa for her “Lalisa” single and in the group’s “How You Like That” music video.

Created by Lii, a Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp-educated designer, in 2019, Windowsen takes its name from the designer’s preference for the Windows operating system and a Chinese character from his name.

Inspired by drag queen culture and all things outer space, Li quickly made a name for himself in the local fashion scene.

His unconventional designs also quickly captured the attention of musicians and celebrities. Lii also has worked with the likes of Madonna, Doja Cat, Charli XCX and Ciara.

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Hot Summer Bags

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink Dazzles In Chinese Designer Windowsen's

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad