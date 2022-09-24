Blackpink Dazzles in Looks by Chinese Designer Windowsen

SHANGHAI — Blackpink, the K-pop sensation all-girl group, never fails to surprise with their fashion choices.

In a series of recently released visual clips from the group’s sophomore album “Born Pink,” all four members – Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo – appear in Chinese designer Windowsen‘s crystal chain garments, which belong to the brand’s “semi-couture” looks from its Spring 2022 collection.

Chinese designer Didu‘s pieces also made a cameo in Jennie’s look.

This is the first time a single Chinese designer has dressed all four of the members.

According to Sensen Lii, the designer behind Windowsen, Black Pink’s stylist team at YG Entertainment reached out to him about five months ago to borrow eight pieces for the album shoot.

“It’s not our first time working with YG,” said Lii. “I am thrilled to dress Blackpink, of course, as their style is so hip, which fits the Windowsen style.

“I care less about whether the celeb or talent is influential or not. As long as their style matches us, I am happy to dress them,” Lii added.

Lii has previously dressed Lisa for her “Lalisa” single and in the group’s “How You Like That” music video.

Created by Lii, a Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp-educated designer, in 2019, Windowsen takes its name from the designer’s preference for the Windows operating system and a Chinese character from his name.

Inspired by drag queen culture and all things outer space, Li quickly made a name for himself in the local fashion scene.

His unconventional designs also quickly captured the attention of musicians and celebrities. Lii also has worked with the likes of Madonna, Doja Cat, Charli XCX and Ciara.