Blackpink Gearing Up for August Comeback With Music and World Tour, YG Entertainment Confirms

The popular South Korean all-girl group released their first studio album nearly two years ago.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (EDITORS
Carla Bruni
Priyanka Chopra
Anna Hathaway and Lisa of Blackpink
Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel
View ALL 12 Photos

Blackpink will soon be in your area again.

On Wednesday, their record label YG Entertainment confirmed that the popular South Korean all-girl group is gearing up for a comeback in August, with the members planning to shoot a music video in mid-July.

According to Billboard, a press release from YG stated that the group is in the “final stages of recording a new album,” with the album launch in August kicking off “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”

The entertainment company also revealed that Blackpink, which consists of members Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, would be embarking on their second world tour by the end of the year. The statement said it would be the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

The news comes as the group’s fans, known as Blinks, have been eagerly waiting for new music. Blackpink’s last drop was their anticipated first studio album, called “The Album,” released in October 2020.

With hit songs such as “How You Like That” and “Lovesick Girls,” their debut project became an immense commercial success and the bestselling album by a Korean female act of all time.

When it was revealed Blackpink would be making a comeback, Blinks caused an online frenzy on Twitter, racking up millions of tweets discussing the news.

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, becoming an international pop sensation. Since its debut in 2016, the group has broken numerous records with traction on social media and YouTube.

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at Blackpink’s High-profile Brand Ambassadorships

Blackpink Becomes Most-followed Musical Act on YouTube With 75 Million Subscribers

Social Media Erupts as BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Lisa Attend Celine Show

