A Look at Blackpink’s Best Style Moments Through the Years

As the most popular all-girl group in the world, it’s only natural that the members of Blackpink also have some of the most fashion-forward getups.

Since their rise to fame, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo have worn some of the most distinctive creations by luxurious brands such as Valentino, Michael Kors and Prada, among others, to attend events, shows and parties over the years.

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, and they’ve become an international pop sensation. Since its debut in 2016, the group has broken numerous records with traction on social media and YouTube, and the artists have inked high-profile brand deals.

Currently, all four members are mostly associated with French luxury fashion houses, with Lisa as an ambassador for Celine, Jennie for Chanel, Rosé for Saint Laurent and Jisoo for Dior.

Over the years, Rosé and Lisa’s style had been more edgy and punk, with darker colors and outfits paired with boots, while Jennie and Jisoo embrace a more preppy and feminine style, with mini skirts and dresses.

Blackpink perform at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend two. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

One of the group’s more memorable outfits came at their performance during the first weekend of Coachella in 2019, with each of them wearing black, white and silver ensembles, fashioned with embroidered, sequin or lace detailing, to complement each other. The following weekend, they also wore similar looks.

In recent years, Jennie, born Jennie Kim, has opted for simple yet chic looks while attending shows and events for Chanel, for which she has been ambassador since 2017. In 2019, she wore a cropped powder blue tie-front top paired with a purple tweed cardigan by Chanel and jeans accessorized with a mini flap shoulder bag from the brand.

In 2021, while attending Chanel’s show for its spring 2022 collection during Paris Fashion Week, she wore a red two-piece set by the French label, featuring a cropped tank top with three buttons in the front and a mini skirt topped with a pearl belt and matching red Chanel flap bag. She also wore layered statement necklaces by the brand.

Jennie at Chanel spring 2022 at Paris Fashion Week. Stephane Feugere/WWD

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, known for her more punk-rock glam, had a number of standout fashion moments this year alone.

In June, she attended the Bvlgari Gala in Paris, along with Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wearing a bright yellow two-piece skirt set by Pinkong. Later that month, she wore a black sequined halterneck top and black shorts to attend the Celine men’s spring 2023 show in Paris, which caused chaos as she walked with V of BTS and Park Bo-gum.

Anna Hathaway and Lisa of Blackpink at the Bvlgari Gala in Paris. Stephane Feugere/WWD

Rosé, born Chae-young “Roseanne” Park, has also experienced a particularly eventful last year, especially with Saint Laurent, which she has been an ambassador for since 2020.

In September 2021, she made waves as she, along with rapper CL, became two of the first K-pop stars to be invited to the Met Gala. Rosé walked the red carpet in a mini bowtie dress by Saint Laurent, with the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, by her side.

Rosé at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party. Lexie Moreland/WWD

In April, while at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party, Rosé wore a strapless see-through glitter mesh dress with a black bodysuit and a feather-trimmed hem, which she paired with black platform boots.

This year alone, Jisoo, born Ji-soo Kim, has stunned in some of her most fashion-forward ensembles yet.

At the Dior fall 2022 show in March during Paris Fashion Week, the singer wore a bright yellow plaid dress over a short-sleeved white button-down top and a black tie, which was reminiscent of Cher Horowitz’s iconic look from the 1995 movie “Clueless.”

Jisoo at Dior’s fall 2022 fashion show. Stephane Feugere/WWD

Then, in April, during Dior’s first show in Seoul, Korea, she opted for a timeless look, which was a black midi dress with lace detailing at the top and a skirt that flowed out to her ankles. She paired the look with the brand’s signature Lady Dior bag.

Click through the gallery to see some of Blackpink’s more fashion-forward moments over the years.