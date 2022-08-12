×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Corsican Chic

Fashion

Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients

Business

Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook

A Look at Blackpink’s Best Style Moments Through the Years

Not only is Blackpink one of the most popular groups in the world, they’re also known for their style.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (L-R)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 21:
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 07:
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 07:
Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé
View ALL 37 Photos

As the most popular all-girl group in the world, it’s only natural that the members of Blackpink also have some of the most fashion-forward getups.

Since their rise to fame, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo have worn some of the most distinctive creations by luxurious brands such as Valentino, Michael Kors and Prada, among others, to attend events, shows and parties over the years.

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, and they’ve become an international pop sensation. Since its debut in 2016, the group has broken numerous records with traction on social media and YouTube, and the artists have inked high-profile brand deals.

Currently, all four members are mostly associated with French luxury fashion houses, with Lisa as an ambassador for Celine, Jennie for Chanel, Rosé for Saint Laurent and Jisoo for Dior.

Related Galleries

Over the years, Rosé and Lisa’s style had been more edgy and punk, with darker colors and outfits paired with boots, while Jennie and Jisoo embrace a more preppy and feminine style, with mini skirts and dresses.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Blackpink perform at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
Blackpink perform at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend two. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

One of the group’s more memorable outfits came at their performance during the first weekend of Coachella in 2019, with each of them wearing black, white and silver ensembles, fashioned with embroidered, sequin or lace detailing, to complement each other. The following weekend, they also wore similar looks.

In recent years, Jennie, born Jennie Kim, has opted for simple yet chic looks while attending shows and events for Chanel, for which she has been ambassador since 2017. In 2019, she wore a cropped powder blue tie-front top paired with a purple tweed cardigan by Chanel and jeans accessorized with a mini flap shoulder bag from the brand.

In 2021, while attending Chanel’s show for its spring 2022 collection during Paris Fashion Week, she wore a red two-piece set by the French label, featuring a cropped tank top with three buttons in the front and a mini skirt topped with a pearl belt and matching red Chanel flap bag. She also wore layered statement necklaces by the brand.

Front row at Chanel RTW Spring 2022
Jennie at Chanel spring 2022 at Paris Fashion Week. Stephane Feugere/WWD

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, known for her more punk-rock glam, had a number of standout fashion moments this year alone.

In June, she attended the Bvlgari Gala in Paris, along with Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wearing a bright yellow two-piece skirt set by Pinkong. Later that month, she wore a black sequined halterneck top and black shorts to attend the Celine men’s spring 2023 show in Paris, which caused chaos as she walked with V of BTS and Park Bo-gum.

Anna Hathaway and Lisa of Blackpink
Anna Hathaway and Lisa of Blackpink at the Bvlgari Gala in Paris. Stephane Feugere/WWD

Rosé, born Chae-young “Roseanne” Park, has also experienced a particularly eventful last year, especially with Saint Laurent, which she has been an ambassador for since 2020.

In September 2021, she made waves as she, along with rapper CL, became two of the first K-pop stars to be invited to the Met Gala. Rosé walked the red carpet in a mini bowtie dress by Saint Laurent, with the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, by her side.

Rosé at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party
Rosé at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party. Lexie Moreland/WWD

In April, while at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party, Rosé wore a strapless see-through glitter mesh dress with a black bodysuit and a feather-trimmed hem, which she paired with black platform boots.

This year alone, Jisoo, born Ji-soo Kim, has stunned in some of her most fashion-forward ensembles yet.

At the Dior fall 2022 show in March during Paris Fashion Week, the singer wore a bright yellow plaid dress over a short-sleeved white button-down top and a black tie, which was reminiscent of Cher Horowitz’s iconic look from the 1995 movie “Clueless.”

Front Row At Christian Dior RTW Fall 2022
Jisoo at Dior’s fall 2022 fashion show. Stephane Feugere/WWD

Then, in April, during Dior’s first show in Seoul, Korea, she opted for a timeless look, which was a black midi dress with lace detailing at the top and a skirt that flowed out to her ankles. She paired the look with the brand’s signature Lady Dior bag.

Click through the gallery to see some of Blackpink’s more fashion-forward moments over the years.

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Hot Summer Bags

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Blackpink's Fashion Evolution: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad